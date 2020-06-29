All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:15 PM

3222 Hill St.

3222 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Hill Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great opportunity - don't let this one pass you by! Located in Roseville-Fleet Ridge, just south of Liberty Station and north of Point Loma, this 3br 2.5ba house is available now! It has the charm only an classic home can provide with some modern updates included. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated with matching granite counters and updated cabinets. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave), plenty of cabinets and an island to add even more counter space. The living room, dining room, hall/stairs and one of the bedrooms have hardwood floors - perfect for keeping clean year round. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the master features plenty of windows to not only provide an abundance of natural light but you'll have great view of the bay. In addition to the great view and the walk in closet in the room, the master bathroom also has a separate walk in closet and a large, tile stand up shower with glass doors. The 2 smaller bedrooms also open up to a balcony overlooking the back yard and also features a bay view. On the exterior of the home you'll find a spacious back yard that's been beautifully landscaped and a turf lawn to keep your water bills and yard work at a minimum. The yard also includes a small basement room perfect for storage or entertaining. Parking will be a concern of the past with a 2 car garage, a driveway and plenty of on street parking available. This home has a lot to offer - all it's missing is you!! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Hill St. have any available units?
3222 Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Hill St. have?
Some of 3222 Hill St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Hill St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Hill St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Hill St. is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Hill St. offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Hill St. offers parking.
Does 3222 Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Hill St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Hill St. have a pool?
No, 3222 Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 3222 Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Hill St. has units with dishwashers.

