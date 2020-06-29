3222 Hill St.

Amenities

Great opportunity - don't let this one pass you by! Located in Roseville-Fleet Ridge, just south of Liberty Station and north of Point Loma, this 3br 2.5ba house is available now! It has the charm only an classic home can provide with some modern updates included. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated with matching granite counters and updated cabinets. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave), plenty of cabinets and an island to add even more counter space. The living room, dining room, hall/stairs and one of the bedrooms have hardwood floors - perfect for keeping clean year round. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the master features plenty of windows to not only provide an abundance of natural light but you'll have great view of the bay. In addition to the great view and the walk in closet in the room, the master bathroom also has a separate walk in closet and a large, tile stand up shower with glass doors. The 2 smaller bedrooms also open up to a balcony overlooking the back yard and also features a bay view. On the exterior of the home you'll find a spacious back yard that's been beautifully landscaped and a turf lawn to keep your water bills and yard work at a minimum. The yard also includes a small basement room perfect for storage or entertaining. Parking will be a concern of the past with a 2 car garage, a driveway and plenty of on street parking available. This home has a lot to offer - all it's missing is you!! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior.