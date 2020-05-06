3219 Polk Ave

Amenities

Corner HOUSE located in desirable North Park - Walking distance to all the best North Park restaurants, bars, and music venues! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath offers hardwood floors throughout, wood burning brick fireplace, charming kitchen. Great fenced patio, partially covered. Washer/dryer hookups on patio (covered). Central HVAC with programmable thermostat to keep you cool on those summer days. Located very close to freeways, shopping, a short drive to the beach and all other San Diego attractions.



DUE TO COVID-19 WE WILL NOT BE HOSTING OPEN SHOWINGS BUT YOU MAY VIEW A WALK THROUGH OF THE HOME HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA9djK4tDJE&feature=youtu.be



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



