San Diego, CA
3219 Polk Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3219 Polk Ave

3219 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Corner HOUSE located in desirable North Park - Walking distance to all the best North Park restaurants, bars, and music venues! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath offers hardwood floors throughout, wood burning brick fireplace, charming kitchen. Great fenced patio, partially covered. Washer/dryer hookups on patio (covered). Central HVAC with programmable thermostat to keep you cool on those summer days. Located very close to freeways, shopping, a short drive to the beach and all other San Diego attractions.

DUE TO COVID-19 WE WILL NOT BE HOSTING OPEN SHOWINGS BUT YOU MAY VIEW A WALK THROUGH OF THE HOME HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA9djK4tDJE&feature=youtu.be

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE2347723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Polk Ave have any available units?
3219 Polk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Polk Ave have?
Some of 3219 Polk Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Polk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Polk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Polk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Polk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Polk Ave offer parking?
No, 3219 Polk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Polk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Polk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Polk Ave have a pool?
No, 3219 Polk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Polk Ave have accessible units?
No, 3219 Polk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Polk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Polk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
