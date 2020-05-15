3212 Collier Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"Gorgeous gem right in the heart of it all" Impeccably kept, this custom home feels like a model. This light and bright property offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with 1 assigned parking space. Upgrades throughout include: custom cabinetry Crown molding, plantation shutters, new laminate floors/freshly painted (in next 2 weeks), granite counters, stainless appliances. Laundry hookups in unit, linen closet in vanity and portable air conditioner. South facing light, gated parking, community gas grill, private storage on patio, ground floor unit. This property is beautifully manicured inside and out, the neighborhood is one of the most convenient in San Diego with easy freeway access- close to restaurants, shopping and more! (Note: areas shown as carpeted will be replaced with new laminate floors) Equipment – Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator. No smoking or pets. Property will be available for move in by Aug 31st.