3212 Collier Avenue

Location

3212 Collier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Gorgeous gem right in the heart of it all" Impeccably kept, this custom home feels like a model. This light and bright property offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with 1 assigned parking space. Upgrades throughout include: custom cabinetry Crown molding, plantation shutters, new laminate floors/freshly painted (in next 2 weeks), granite counters, stainless appliances. Laundry hookups in unit, linen closet in vanity and portable air conditioner. South facing light, gated parking, community gas grill, private storage on patio, ground floor unit. This property is beautifully manicured inside and out, the neighborhood is one of the most convenient in San Diego with easy freeway access- close to restaurants, shopping and more! (Note: areas shown as carpeted will be replaced with new laminate floors) Equipment – Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator. No smoking or pets. Property will be available for move in by Aug 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Collier Avenue have any available units?
3212 Collier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Collier Avenue have?
Some of 3212 Collier Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Collier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Collier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Collier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Collier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Collier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Collier Avenue offers parking.
Does 3212 Collier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Collier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Collier Avenue have a pool?
No, 3212 Collier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Collier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3212 Collier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Collier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Collier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
