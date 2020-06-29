Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking media room

321 10th Ave #1007 Available 03/20/20 Icon downtown corner unit. - Located in the sought after Icon complex, this 10th floor 2 bedroom 2bath high rise condominium has spectacular bay and ocean views and is directly across from Petco Park and the park in the park area. Close to the Gas Lamp area of downtown featuring world class restaurants and entertainment, it is just blocks away from San Diego bay, Seaport Village and the San Diego convention center. Ride the ferry to beautiful Coronado for a bike ride or shopping.



This unit offers 2 car underground gated parking with a storage unit included, 24 hour security service and in unit laundry. Enjoy a workout in the spacious gym or relax with friends in the private movie theater. To celebrate or for business meetings, arrange a gathering in the recreation suite or sky box overlooking Petco Park with panoramic views of San Diego Bay.



Contact the property manager to arrange a tour today!



(RLNE2610595)