All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 321 10th Ave #1007.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
321 10th Ave #1007
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

321 10th Ave #1007

321 10th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
321 10th Ave #1007 Available 03/20/20 Icon downtown corner unit. - Located in the sought after Icon complex, this 10th floor 2 bedroom 2bath high rise condominium has spectacular bay and ocean views and is directly across from Petco Park and the park in the park area. Close to the Gas Lamp area of downtown featuring world class restaurants and entertainment, it is just blocks away from San Diego bay, Seaport Village and the San Diego convention center. Ride the ferry to beautiful Coronado for a bike ride or shopping.

This unit offers 2 car underground gated parking with a storage unit included, 24 hour security service and in unit laundry. Enjoy a workout in the spacious gym or relax with friends in the private movie theater. To celebrate or for business meetings, arrange a gathering in the recreation suite or sky box overlooking Petco Park with panoramic views of San Diego Bay.

Contact the property manager to arrange a tour today!

(RLNE2610595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 10th Ave #1007 have any available units?
321 10th Ave #1007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 10th Ave #1007 have?
Some of 321 10th Ave #1007's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 10th Ave #1007 currently offering any rent specials?
321 10th Ave #1007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 10th Ave #1007 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 10th Ave #1007 is pet friendly.
Does 321 10th Ave #1007 offer parking?
Yes, 321 10th Ave #1007 offers parking.
Does 321 10th Ave #1007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 10th Ave #1007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 10th Ave #1007 have a pool?
No, 321 10th Ave #1007 does not have a pool.
Does 321 10th Ave #1007 have accessible units?
No, 321 10th Ave #1007 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 10th Ave #1007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 10th Ave #1007 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University