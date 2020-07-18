All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3172 Franklin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3172 Franklin Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

3172 Franklin Ave

3172 Franklin Avenue · (619) 554-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3172 Franklin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome home to this contemporary and modern, new construction, 2 story rowhome style dwelling featuring expansive ceilings, large windows, tons of natural sunlight with 2 bedrooms plus den. Downstairs features a living room with high ceilings, large bright windows, AC system, washer/dryer combo unit hookups, kitchen with ample storage space, bedroom w/attached bath. Upstairs you'll find even more natural sunlight, views of the city over the neighboring rooftops, the den space, bathroom, and 2nd bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Franklin Ave have any available units?
3172 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 3172 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3172 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3172 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3172 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 3172 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 3172 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3172 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 Franklin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3172 Franklin Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity