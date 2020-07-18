3172 Franklin Ave

Amenities
Welcome home to this contemporary and modern, new construction, 2 story rowhome style dwelling featuring expansive ceilings, large windows, tons of natural sunlight with 2 bedrooms plus den. Downstairs features a living room with high ceilings, large bright windows, AC system, washer/dryer combo unit hookups, kitchen with ample storage space, bedroom w/attached bath. Upstairs you'll find even more natural sunlight, views of the city over the neighboring rooftops, the den space, bathroom, and 2nd bedroom.