Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3167 Olive Street

3167 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

3167 Olive Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3-Bed / 2-Bath Home in North Park! - Spacious North Park home just one block from the historic Burlingame district! This bright and airy home has original hardwood floors throughout and charming vintage tile in both bathrooms. The large living room has a bright bay area window and wood burning fireplace perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This property comes with tons of storage, original built-ins and wainscoting all in a perfectly designed floor plan. The updated kitchen is fresh and white with copper design touches and includes a gas range/oven, refrigerator, Corian countertops, and built-in wine rack. Directly off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups leading towards the fully enclosed back yard with mature orange, grapefruit and fig trees!

Its location at the crossroads of North Park and South Park affords you easy access to some of San Diegos hippest cafes, bars, restaurants, and boutiques, all within walking distance from the property. Either neighborhood is just a short walk, drive or bike ride away providing even further entertainment options in addition to convenient access to Downtown San Diego and all major freeways and job centers.

Detached two-car garage and driveway parking is available. Lease through 7/31/2020

To request a showing submit a contact request online for this property at www.advantageteamrentals.com

If you have any specific questions not answered in this ad then call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 to speak to our leasing agent! Please leave a message with your name and contact phone number and the property you are calling about (3167 Olive St) and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Olive Street have any available units?
3167 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 Olive Street have?
Some of 3167 Olive Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3167 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 3167 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 3167 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 3167 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3167 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.

