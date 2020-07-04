3167 Olive Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3-Bed / 2-Bath Home in North Park! - Spacious North Park home just one block from the historic Burlingame district! This bright and airy home has original hardwood floors throughout and charming vintage tile in both bathrooms. The large living room has a bright bay area window and wood burning fireplace perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This property comes with tons of storage, original built-ins and wainscoting all in a perfectly designed floor plan. The updated kitchen is fresh and white with copper design touches and includes a gas range/oven, refrigerator, Corian countertops, and built-in wine rack. Directly off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups leading towards the fully enclosed back yard with mature orange, grapefruit and fig trees!



Its location at the crossroads of North Park and South Park affords you easy access to some of San Diegos hippest cafes, bars, restaurants, and boutiques, all within walking distance from the property. Either neighborhood is just a short walk, drive or bike ride away providing even further entertainment options in addition to convenient access to Downtown San Diego and all major freeways and job centers.



Detached two-car garage and driveway parking is available. Lease through 7/31/2020



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



