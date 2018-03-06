All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
3165 Denver Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

3165 Denver Street

3165 Denver Street · No Longer Available
Location

3165 Denver Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath house for rent in Clairemont! - 3 bed 2 bath house for rent in Clairemont!

Cozy home with tons of character! Recently upgraded with new carpet, paint, and newer appliances. Large yards and attached 2 car garage!

Small pets allowed w/pet deposit.

Available 10/15 to rent for a 1 year lease!
OPEN HOUSE OCTOBER 9th
5:30pm-6:00pm

Rent: $2,600
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per adult

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4373021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 Denver Street have any available units?
3165 Denver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3165 Denver Street have?
Some of 3165 Denver Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3165 Denver Street currently offering any rent specials?
3165 Denver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 Denver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3165 Denver Street is pet friendly.
Does 3165 Denver Street offer parking?
Yes, 3165 Denver Street offers parking.
Does 3165 Denver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 Denver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 Denver Street have a pool?
No, 3165 Denver Street does not have a pool.
Does 3165 Denver Street have accessible units?
No, 3165 Denver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 Denver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3165 Denver Street has units with dishwashers.
