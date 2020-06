Amenities

hardwood floors garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

315 Pennsylvania Ave Available 07/08/19 Spotless One Bedroom unit for rent in Hillcrest! - Spotless one bedroom unit for rent in Hillcrest! Original hardwood floors just polished throughout the unit, full remodel of the bathroom and kitchen, brand new! The unit is made up of a living room, dining room, bedroom, full bath, kitchen and garage. Very close access to the 163, 8, and 5 freeways.



One assigned parking space.

No pets allowed.

Water and trash included.



(RLNE3967093)