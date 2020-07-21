3135 Hugo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Luxury Living in Brand New Construction. Views of Point Loma Harbor, Downtown, and More. - Luxury Living in Brand New Construction. Views of Point Loma Harbor, Downtown, and More. 2 bedrooms with a extra loft. It's like a 3 bedroom. 4 bathrooms (2 full, 2 half) on 3 stories. 2 car private garage. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and views off your balcony. 2nd bedroom has a private bathroom and lots of natural light. Rooftop deck is truly amazing with lots of space for all your entertaining. All appliances are included. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, and the waterfront. Available for move in today. Dogs allowed upon approval of breed and weight. Pet rent and registration fee applies.



(RLNE4972926)