San Diego, CA
3135 Hugo Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

3135 Hugo Street

3135 Hugo Street
Location

3135 Hugo Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Luxury Living in Brand New Construction. Views of Point Loma Harbor, Downtown, and More. - Luxury Living in Brand New Construction. Views of Point Loma Harbor, Downtown, and More. 2 bedrooms with a extra loft. It's like a 3 bedroom. 4 bathrooms (2 full, 2 half) on 3 stories. 2 car private garage. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and views off your balcony. 2nd bedroom has a private bathroom and lots of natural light. Rooftop deck is truly amazing with lots of space for all your entertaining. All appliances are included. Easy walk to shops, restaurants, and the waterfront. Available for move in today. Dogs allowed upon approval of breed and weight. Pet rent and registration fee applies.

(RLNE4972926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Hugo Street have any available units?
3135 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Hugo Street have?
Some of 3135 Hugo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Hugo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Hugo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Hugo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Hugo Street offers parking.
Does 3135 Hugo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Hugo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Hugo Street have a pool?
No, 3135 Hugo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Hugo Street have accessible units?
No, 3135 Hugo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Hugo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Hugo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
