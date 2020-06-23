All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3062 Mobley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3062 Mobley Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3062 Mobley Street

3062 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3062 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Self Contained Studio with 1 Bathroom on 2nd Floor for Rent! - Spacious studio with 1 Bathroom Available for Rent!
Great location! Close to Aero drive and 15, 163, 805 Freeway

Self Contained on 2nd Floor with separate entrance.
Bright and airy throughout the unit with large walk in closet and storage space.
Own upgraded kitchen and bath.

Kitchen-
Lots of cabinet space for storage.
Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops.
Gas stove and oven, stainless steel sink.

No Pets
No Smoking

Call TOP NOTCH REALTY 858-715-0688 to schedule your viewing appointment! PLEASE CALL OFFICE FOR APPLICATION!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2044909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Mobley Street have any available units?
3062 Mobley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 Mobley Street have?
Some of 3062 Mobley Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Mobley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Mobley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Mobley Street pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Mobley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3062 Mobley Street offer parking?
No, 3062 Mobley Street does not offer parking.
Does 3062 Mobley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Mobley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Mobley Street have a pool?
No, 3062 Mobley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Mobley Street have accessible units?
No, 3062 Mobley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Mobley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Mobley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University