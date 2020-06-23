3062 Mobley Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious Self Contained Studio with 1 Bathroom on 2nd Floor for Rent! - Spacious studio with 1 Bathroom Available for Rent!

Great location! Close to Aero drive and 15, 163, 805 Freeway



Self Contained on 2nd Floor with separate entrance.

Bright and airy throughout the unit with large walk in closet and storage space.

Own upgraded kitchen and bath.



Kitchen-

Lots of cabinet space for storage.

Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops.

Gas stove and oven, stainless steel sink.



No Pets

No Smoking



Call TOP NOTCH REALTY 858-715-0688 to schedule your viewing appointment! PLEASE CALL OFFICE FOR APPLICATION!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2044909)