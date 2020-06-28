Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home In The Heart Of Northpark - 3060 Walton, San Diego, CA 92116



AVAILABLE NOW!



3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

942 sq ft

$2,750/mo, $2,750 security deposit



This lovely bungalow is located off of the 805 in San Diego.



The large windows let in tons of natural light. The unit offers a washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a fire place. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.



The grassy backyard includes a porch and is accessed directly through the kitchen or the 3rd bedroom.



1 year lease.

Tenant pays gas, electric water, trash and sewer.

Pet OK upon approval. $395 pet fee + $300 per pet.



Give me a call at 760.992.3350 for more information.

Thank you!



(RLNE5132718)