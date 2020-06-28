All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3060 Walton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3060 Walton
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3060 Walton

3060 Walton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3060 Walton Place, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home In The Heart Of Northpark - 3060 Walton, San Diego, CA 92116

AVAILABLE NOW!

3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
942 sq ft
$2,750/mo, $2,750 security deposit

This lovely bungalow is located off of the 805 in San Diego.

The large windows let in tons of natural light. The unit offers a washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a fire place. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

The grassy backyard includes a porch and is accessed directly through the kitchen or the 3rd bedroom.

1 year lease.
Tenant pays gas, electric water, trash and sewer.
Pet OK upon approval. $395 pet fee + $300 per pet.

Give me a call at 760.992.3350 for more information.
Thank you!

(RLNE5132718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Walton have any available units?
3060 Walton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 Walton have?
Some of 3060 Walton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Walton currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Walton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Walton pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 Walton is pet friendly.
Does 3060 Walton offer parking?
No, 3060 Walton does not offer parking.
Does 3060 Walton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3060 Walton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Walton have a pool?
No, 3060 Walton does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Walton have accessible units?
No, 3060 Walton does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Walton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3060 Walton has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University