3060 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upper floor in the Park West building! This beautifully remodeled home features hardwood floors and a chefs kitchen! The unit is on the 8th floor and has a living room and bedroom balcony that overlook Balboa Park. The upgrades include hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, plantation shutters, and abundant storage. The chefs kitchen has an induction range, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge. The appliances are stainless steel and the counters are stone. There are two assigned parking spaces along with a storage. Washer and dryer in unit. This home is turnkey! Amazing location with access to Balboa Park, downtown, freeways, bike paths, hiking restaurants, clubs. Water and trash included and pets are welcome with restrictions.



This unit is available turnkey, fully furnished, or unfurnished.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.