3050 Rue Dorleans

Available Feb 2020... What more could you need? An Awesome location, A fabulous complex packed with amenities, A great living space, and a great price too! This perfectly located complex is just minutes away from beaches, downtown SD, mission Valley, Old Town, Trolley stops, major freeways, and tons of shopping and dining conveniences. This one bedroom, one bath unit is located on the 4th floor with peaceful views of the tennis courts and inner courtyard area. A perfectly quaint condo to call home!