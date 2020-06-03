All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

3050 Rue Dorleans

3050 Rue Dorleans · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Rue Dorleans, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

pool
tennis court
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Available Feb 2020... What more could you need? An Awesome location, A fabulous complex packed with amenities, A great living space, and a great price too! This perfectly located complex is just minutes away from beaches, downtown SD, mission Valley, Old Town, Trolley stops, major freeways, and tons of shopping and dining conveniences. This one bedroom, one bath unit is located on the 4th floor with peaceful views of the tennis courts and inner courtyard area. A perfectly quaint condo to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Rue Dorleans have any available units?
3050 Rue Dorleans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Rue Dorleans have?
Some of 3050 Rue Dorleans's amenities include pool, tennis court, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Rue Dorleans currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Rue Dorleans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Rue Dorleans pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Rue Dorleans is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3050 Rue Dorleans offer parking?
No, 3050 Rue Dorleans does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Rue Dorleans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Rue Dorleans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Rue Dorleans have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Rue Dorleans has a pool.
Does 3050 Rue Dorleans have accessible units?
No, 3050 Rue Dorleans does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Rue Dorleans have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Rue Dorleans does not have units with dishwashers.

