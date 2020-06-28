All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:52 PM

3049 Boundary Street

3049 Boundary Street · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Boundary Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful two bedroom unit features light tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and built in microwave. It has granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Open layout is great for entertaining guests and leads to the private balcony overlooking the shared back yard. Detached garage and laundry facility. Water, sewer, and trash included and pets are considered with conditions.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 9/16/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Boundary Street have any available units?
3049 Boundary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 Boundary Street have?
Some of 3049 Boundary Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 Boundary Street currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Boundary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Boundary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Boundary Street is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Boundary Street offer parking?
Yes, 3049 Boundary Street offers parking.
Does 3049 Boundary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Boundary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Boundary Street have a pool?
No, 3049 Boundary Street does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Boundary Street have accessible units?
No, 3049 Boundary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Boundary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 Boundary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
