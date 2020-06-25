All apartments in San Diego
3049 44th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3049 44th St

3049 44th St · No Longer Available
Location

3049 44th St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Description

Charming three bedroom newly upgraded Charming upstairs three bedrooms and two bathrooms apartment located in Swan Canyon. Apartment features all new plank flooring and paint through out the unit. Galley style kitchen with bright neutral colors. One bedroom includes its own private entrance and walk-in closet. All new blinds on all windows throughout. Fully upgraded tile bathrooms Community features: Shed for additional storage, off-street parking, laundry on-site, well maintain common area. No Pets Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 44th St have any available units?
3049 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 44th St have?
Some of 3049 44th St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
3049 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 3049 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3049 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 3049 44th St offers parking.
Does 3049 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 44th St have a pool?
No, 3049 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 3049 44th St have accessible units?
No, 3049 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
