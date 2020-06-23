Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3036 Dale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3036 Dale St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3036 Dale St
3036 Dale Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3036 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 Dale St have any available units?
3036 Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3036 Dale St have?
Some of 3036 Dale St's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3036 Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Dale St pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Dale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3036 Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Dale St offers parking.
Does 3036 Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Dale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Dale St have a pool?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Dale St have accessible units?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Dale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University