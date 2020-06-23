All apartments in San Diego
3036 Dale St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

3036 Dale St

3036 Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Dale St have any available units?
3036 Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Dale St have?
Some of 3036 Dale St's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Dale St pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Dale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3036 Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Dale St offers parking.
Does 3036 Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Dale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Dale St have a pool?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Dale St have accessible units?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Dale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 Dale St does not have units with dishwashers.
