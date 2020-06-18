3030 Jarvis Street 15

Amenities

Bayside Beach Modern Luxury Town Home, 3bd / 3.5ba - Property Id: 182767



Live the ultimate San Diego lifestyle in Pt. Loma, near the beach and bay, and conveniently located to shopping, groceries, and restaurants! A short drive to downtown to both city and beach attractions, like Liberty Station, Mission Bay, Sunset Cliffs, SeaWorld, Seaport Village, and Gaslamp. This is an exceptional NEW and FULLY FURNISHED modern townhome with high end appliances, upgraded fixtures, and an awesome location. All utilities INCLUDED, it's the perfect staycation! Each bedroom has connecting ensuite bathrooms. Rent the entire townhome, and enjoy the rooftop BBQ, private garden patio, and secure gated garage parking with storage.

All tenants must pass a background and credit check - maximum of 4 tenants.

Includes all utilities, water, trash, power, and internet/wifi.

Small pet allowed under qualifications and approval by owner.

