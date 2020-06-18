All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3030 Jarvis Street 15

3030 Jarvis St · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Jarvis St, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Bayside Beach Modern Luxury Town Home, 3bd / 3.5ba - Property Id: 182767

Live the ultimate San Diego lifestyle in Pt. Loma, near the beach and bay, and conveniently located to shopping, groceries, and restaurants! A short drive to downtown to both city and beach attractions, like Liberty Station, Mission Bay, Sunset Cliffs, SeaWorld, Seaport Village, and Gaslamp. This is an exceptional NEW and FULLY FURNISHED modern townhome with high end appliances, upgraded fixtures, and an awesome location. All utilities INCLUDED, it's the perfect staycation! Each bedroom has connecting ensuite bathrooms. Rent the entire townhome, and enjoy the rooftop BBQ, private garden patio, and secure gated garage parking with storage.
All tenants must pass a background and credit check - maximum of 4 tenants.
Includes all utilities, water, trash, power, and internet/wifi.
Small pet allowed under qualifications and approval by owner.
Email Karen at sdrealty858@gmail.com. 858-509-9200 for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182767
Property Id 182767

(RLNE5369448)

