300 West Beech Street

Water views! Highly Upgraded 1 bed/ 1 bath LaVita condo, in the heart of Little Italy. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, extra closet space with built in storage, stackable washer/ dryer, and fireplace. Views include San Diego bay, harbor, Shelter Island and India Street. LaVita includes swimming pool, spa, workout gym, billiard room, 24 hour security, 1 gated underground parking space and BBQ zones. Balcony patio big enough for dining and lounging!Landlord will consider small dog.



