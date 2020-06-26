All apartments in San Diego
300 West Beech Street
Last updated June 17 2019 at 5:00 PM

300 West Beech Street

300 W Beech St W · No Longer Available
Location

300 W Beech St W, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Water views! Highly Upgraded 1 bed/ 1 bath LaVita condo, in the heart of Little Italy. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, extra closet space with built in storage, stackable washer/ dryer, and fireplace. Views include San Diego bay, harbor, Shelter Island and India Street. LaVita includes swimming pool, spa, workout gym, billiard room, 24 hour security, 1 gated underground parking space and BBQ zones. Balcony patio big enough for dining and lounging!Landlord will consider small dog.

(RLNE4955961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West Beech Street have any available units?
300 West Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West Beech Street have?
Some of 300 West Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 West Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 West Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 West Beech Street offers parking.
Does 300 West Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 West Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West Beech Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 West Beech Street has a pool.
Does 300 West Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 300 West Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
