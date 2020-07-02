2943 Ares Way

Amenities
Available 12/01/19 Single Bedroom For Rent- $950 - Property Id: 176802
-PRIVATE BEDROOM IN NEWLY RENOVATED HOME 3 minutes off the 54 Freeway for SINGLE PERSON
- Centrally located to shopping mall, parks, public transportation
- Home is shared by 2 clean and respectful 25 year old males.
- Dimensions of the available room are 10ft X 13ft and features walk in closet
- Prospective renter will have access to 2 bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, dining/living rooms
- No smoking, No Pets, No use of Garage for storage
- Plenty of off street parking
- $950 (utilities and wireless internet included)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176802p
Property Id 176802
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5314803)