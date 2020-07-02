2943 Ares Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 12/01/19 Single Bedroom For Rent- $950 - Property Id: 176802



-PRIVATE BEDROOM IN NEWLY RENOVATED HOME 3 minutes off the 54 Freeway for SINGLE PERSON

- Centrally located to shopping mall, parks, public transportation

- Home is shared by 2 clean and respectful 25 year old males.

- Dimensions of the available room are 10ft X 13ft and features walk in closet

- Prospective renter will have access to 2 bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, dining/living rooms

- No smoking, No Pets, No use of Garage for storage

- Plenty of off street parking

- $950 (utilities and wireless internet included)

No Pets Allowed



