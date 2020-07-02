All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2943 Ares Way

2943 Ares Way · No Longer Available
Location

2943 Ares Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 12/01/19 Single Bedroom For Rent- $950 - Property Id: 176802

-PRIVATE BEDROOM IN NEWLY RENOVATED HOME 3 minutes off the 54 Freeway for SINGLE PERSON
- Centrally located to shopping mall, parks, public transportation
- Home is shared by 2 clean and respectful 25 year old males.
- Dimensions of the available room are 10ft X 13ft and features walk in closet
- Prospective renter will have access to 2 bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, dining/living rooms
- No smoking, No Pets, No use of Garage for storage
- Plenty of off street parking
- $950 (utilities and wireless internet included)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176802p
Property Id 176802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 Ares Way have any available units?
2943 Ares Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 Ares Way have?
Some of 2943 Ares Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 Ares Way currently offering any rent specials?
2943 Ares Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 Ares Way pet-friendly?
No, 2943 Ares Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2943 Ares Way offer parking?
Yes, 2943 Ares Way offers parking.
Does 2943 Ares Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 Ares Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 Ares Way have a pool?
No, 2943 Ares Way does not have a pool.
Does 2943 Ares Way have accessible units?
No, 2943 Ares Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 Ares Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 Ares Way has units with dishwashers.

