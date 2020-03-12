2941 C Street #467

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom Condo in Golden Hill - Lovely two bedroom condo in the heart of San Diego's highly desirable Golden Hill area. Golden Hill is a great location - close to downtown without the steep prices! Balboa Park, countless entertainment and dining options, and convenient public transportation all close by.

The condo features a cozy fireplace in the living room with a private balcony. Nice wood cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Appliances included: stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The floorplan is great for roommates - with the Master suite on one side of the living room, and the 2nd bedroom & full bathroom on the other side. There is a full size washer/dryer in the hallway closet. Beautiful wood flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths.

Gated, underground parking garage space included.

Water, sewer trash paid.

Up to two pets permitted. Weight and breed restrictions apply. Additional deposit required.



