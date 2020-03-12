All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2941 C Street #467.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2941 C Street #467
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2941 C Street #467

2941 C Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2941 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo in Golden Hill - Lovely two bedroom condo in the heart of San Diego's highly desirable Golden Hill area. Golden Hill is a great location - close to downtown without the steep prices! Balboa Park, countless entertainment and dining options, and convenient public transportation all close by.
The condo features a cozy fireplace in the living room with a private balcony. Nice wood cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Appliances included: stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The floorplan is great for roommates - with the Master suite on one side of the living room, and the 2nd bedroom & full bathroom on the other side. There is a full size washer/dryer in the hallway closet. Beautiful wood flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths.
Gated, underground parking garage space included.
Water, sewer trash paid.
Up to two pets permitted. Weight and breed restrictions apply. Additional deposit required.

(RLNE2272797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 C Street #467 have any available units?
2941 C Street #467 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 C Street #467 have?
Some of 2941 C Street #467's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 C Street #467 currently offering any rent specials?
2941 C Street #467 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 C Street #467 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 C Street #467 is pet friendly.
Does 2941 C Street #467 offer parking?
Yes, 2941 C Street #467 offers parking.
Does 2941 C Street #467 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 C Street #467 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 C Street #467 have a pool?
No, 2941 C Street #467 does not have a pool.
Does 2941 C Street #467 have accessible units?
No, 2941 C Street #467 does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 C Street #467 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 C Street #467 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University