2910 Kellogg St. #A-4

2910 Kellogg St · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Kellogg St, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
2910 Kellogg St. #A4 Available 01/02/19 Point Loma 1/2 block to beach - Location, location! Fabulous townhome in Point Lomas La Playa neighborhood, just block to the beach. This highly-upgraded, move-in ready home includes: a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 spacious decks, AC, fireplace, hardwood & travertine flooring, huge walk-in closets in each bedroom. Just feet from the front door, pool, spa, sauna and more.

2 side-by-side parking spaces in the underground gated garage.
Full size Washer & Dryer in unit.
Water/Sewer, Trash and Landscaping included in rent.
Sorry no pets.

(RLNE2459464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

