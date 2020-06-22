2910 Kellogg St. #A-4

Amenities

2910 Kellogg St. #A4 Available 01/02/19 Point Loma 1/2 block to beach - Location, location! Fabulous townhome in Point Lomas La Playa neighborhood, just block to the beach. This highly-upgraded, move-in ready home includes: a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 spacious decks, AC, fireplace, hardwood & travertine flooring, huge walk-in closets in each bedroom. Just feet from the front door, pool, spa, sauna and more.



2 side-by-side parking spaces in the underground gated garage.

Full size Washer & Dryer in unit.

Water/Sewer, Trash and Landscaping included in rent.

Sorry no pets.



(RLNE2459464)