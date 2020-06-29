2868 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

new construction some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access new construction

Safely view this unit TODAY on a self guided tour or follow the link for a virtual tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5ZdLkcv8GQ



Beautiful, High End brand new construction, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private yard and outdoor kitchen in the heart of North Park.



Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Amazing Finishes and design. This is a one of a kind property.



Private yard with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen



Brand new everything. Be the first to live in this professionally designed property.



Only on-street parking available. No pets accepted.



Utilities included in 1 low price of $200 per month and this is Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Trash



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.