Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2868 Myrtle Avenue

2868 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2868 Myrtle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

new construction
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Safely view this unit TODAY on a self guided tour or follow the link for a virtual tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5ZdLkcv8GQ

Beautiful, High End brand new construction, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private yard and outdoor kitchen in the heart of North Park.

Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Amazing Finishes and design. This is a one of a kind property.

Private yard with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen

Brand new everything. Be the first to live in this professionally designed property.

Only on-street parking available. No pets accepted.

Utilities included in 1 low price of $200 per month and this is Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Trash

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
2868 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2868 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2868 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2868 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

