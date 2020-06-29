2868 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities
Safely view this unit TODAY on a self guided tour or follow the link for a virtual tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5ZdLkcv8GQ
Beautiful, High End brand new construction, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private yard and outdoor kitchen in the heart of North Park.
Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Amazing Finishes and design. This is a one of a kind property.
Private yard with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen
Brand new everything. Be the first to live in this professionally designed property.
Only on-street parking available. No pets accepted.
Utilities included in 1 low price of $200 per month and this is Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Trash
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.