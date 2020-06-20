All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

2860 Wilbee Ct.

2860 Wilbee Court · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Wilbee Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
San Diego-Serra Mesa with Solar-Pool, View , Quiet Location - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* 4 Bedroom Home with Solar
* 2 Baths
* Completely Remodeled
* Below Ground Pool
* Air Conditioning
* New Windows
* Gourmet Kitchen for a Chefs Delight
* Designer Bathrooms
* Master Suite w/walk-in shower and Large Closet
* Grand Bonus/ TV Room perfect to entertain
* Separate Large Bedroom w/ access Entrance and Double Deep Closet
* Amazing Canyon Views
* Laminate and tile flooring throughout
* All appliances including extra beverage/wine fridge
* Two storage sheds
* Landscaped yard with gardener included
* Private Quiet Community near Qualcomm
* Separate Laundry Room- Washer-Dryer Included
* Renters Insurance required for all Applicants
* Tenant Pays all Utilities, Landscaper and Pool Service Included

Single level 4 bedroom 2 baths with panoramic canyon views and sparkling pool on almost a 1/4 acre lot. Features open floor plan, large rooms, huge 8800 sq. ft. lot with views, maintained pool, mature palm trees and more! Enjoy an additional TV room and a bonus room to become your office, craft room, or whatever you'd like. Desirable neighborhood near schools, freeways, and shopping. Nearby schools include Juarez Elementary School, Taft Middle School, and Cubberley Elementary School. . One small pet under 25 lbs with owner Approval, additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-

Too many upgrades to list this amazing home is being offered for a One Year Lease opportunity. Energy-efficient w/Solar

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for more information. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website SDRentpros.com.

(RLNE5475175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have any available units?
2860 Wilbee Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have?
Some of 2860 Wilbee Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Wilbee Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Wilbee Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Wilbee Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Wilbee Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. offer parking?
No, 2860 Wilbee Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Wilbee Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Wilbee Ct. has a pool.
Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2860 Wilbee Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Wilbee Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Wilbee Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

