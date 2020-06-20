2860 Wilbee Ct.

Amenities

San Diego-Serra Mesa with Solar-Pool, View , Quiet Location - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* 4 Bedroom Home with Solar

* 2 Baths

* Completely Remodeled

* Below Ground Pool

* Air Conditioning

* New Windows

* Gourmet Kitchen for a Chefs Delight

* Designer Bathrooms

* Master Suite w/walk-in shower and Large Closet

* Grand Bonus/ TV Room perfect to entertain

* Separate Large Bedroom w/ access Entrance and Double Deep Closet

* Amazing Canyon Views

* Laminate and tile flooring throughout

* All appliances including extra beverage/wine fridge

* Two storage sheds

* Landscaped yard with gardener included

* Private Quiet Community near Qualcomm

* Separate Laundry Room- Washer-Dryer Included

* Renters Insurance required for all Applicants

* Tenant Pays all Utilities, Landscaper and Pool Service Included



Single level 4 bedroom 2 baths with panoramic canyon views and sparkling pool on almost a 1/4 acre lot. Features open floor plan, large rooms, huge 8800 sq. ft. lot with views, maintained pool, mature palm trees and more! Enjoy an additional TV room and a bonus room to become your office, craft room, or whatever you'd like. Desirable neighborhood near schools, freeways, and shopping. Nearby schools include Juarez Elementary School, Taft Middle School, and Cubberley Elementary School. . One small pet under 25 lbs with owner Approval, additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-



Too many upgrades to list this amazing home is being offered for a One Year Lease opportunity. Energy-efficient w/Solar



Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for more information. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website SDRentpros.com.



