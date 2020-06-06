All apartments in San Diego
2831 Angell Ave

2831 Angell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Angell Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Best Location in UC's West End. Huge lot and yard. House was remodeled in 2019 and just about everything is new. High End European Appliances. Neighborhoods: West End

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Angell Ave have any available units?
2831 Angell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Angell Ave have?
Some of 2831 Angell Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Angell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Angell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Angell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Angell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2831 Angell Ave offer parking?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have a pool?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Angell Ave has units with dishwashers.

