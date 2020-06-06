Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2831 Angell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2831 Angell Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2831 Angell Ave
2831 Angell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2831 Angell Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Best Location in UC's West End. Huge lot and yard. House was remodeled in 2019 and just about everything is new. High End European Appliances. Neighborhoods: West End
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2831 Angell Ave have any available units?
2831 Angell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2831 Angell Ave have?
Some of 2831 Angell Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2831 Angell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Angell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Angell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Angell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2831 Angell Ave offer parking?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have a pool?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2831 Angell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Angell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Angell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University