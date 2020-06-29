All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

2820 Wilbee Court

2820 Wilbee Court · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Wilbee Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Serra Mesa Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home. Living room has a great fireplace with floor to ceiling windows offering plenty of natural lighting.Private fenced yard with hillside views. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups.

Small Pets Negotiable with $500 increased security deposit if approved.
Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5171991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Wilbee Court have any available units?
2820 Wilbee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Wilbee Court have?
Some of 2820 Wilbee Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Wilbee Court currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Wilbee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Wilbee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Wilbee Court is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Wilbee Court offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Wilbee Court offers parking.
Does 2820 Wilbee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Wilbee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Wilbee Court have a pool?
No, 2820 Wilbee Court does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Wilbee Court have accessible units?
No, 2820 Wilbee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Wilbee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Wilbee Court does not have units with dishwashers.

