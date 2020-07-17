Amenities
2770 Escala Circle Available 07/15/20 ***Amazing 2 bed / 2.5 bath Condo - Resort-Style Living & Great Location - Available 07/15*** - This 2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,279 sqft condo in the Escala community in Mission Valley is a must-see! Features include:
-Within walking distance of Qualcomm Stadium, trolley station, shopping, dining, and entertainment
-Private, gated complex
-Resort-style community pool, spa, BBQ area, and patio lounge
-Clubhouse with full-sized kitchen for use for private functions, a study, conference room, and fitness center
-Community playground, walking paths, tennis courts, and basketball courts
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Gas fireplace in the living room
-Private balcony
-Dual master bedrooms
-Open kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven
-Washer and dryer included
-2-car garage
-Plenty of guest parking
-Pet friendly - 1 pet under 30 lb.
Beautiful property with a great location! Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual tour. This unit won't last long!
Available July 15th. Rent $2,700/mo. Deposit $2,900. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. Tenant pays gas/electric.
