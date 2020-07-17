All apartments in San Diego
2770 Escala Circle

2770 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2770 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2770 Escala Circle Available 07/15/20 ***Amazing 2 bed / 2.5 bath Condo - Resort-Style Living & Great Location - Available 07/15*** - This 2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,279 sqft condo in the Escala community in Mission Valley is a must-see! Features include:

-Within walking distance of Qualcomm Stadium, trolley station, shopping, dining, and entertainment
-Private, gated complex
-Resort-style community pool, spa, BBQ area, and patio lounge
-Clubhouse with full-sized kitchen for use for private functions, a study, conference room, and fitness center
-Community playground, walking paths, tennis courts, and basketball courts
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Gas fireplace in the living room
-Private balcony
-Dual master bedrooms
-Open kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven
-Washer and dryer included
-2-car garage
-Plenty of guest parking
-Pet friendly - 1 pet under 30 lb.

Beautiful property with a great location! Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual tour. This unit won't last long!

Available July 15th. Rent $2,700/mo. Deposit $2,900. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. Tenant pays gas/electric.

(RLNE2423862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Escala Circle have any available units?
2770 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2770 Escala Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 Escala Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2770 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2770 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2770 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 Escala Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2770 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2770 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2770 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 Escala Circle has units with dishwashers.
