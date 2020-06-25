All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

2748 Piantino Cir

2748 Piantino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2748 Piantino Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 06/01/19 Remodeled End Unit in Gated Escala Community! - Property Id: 114701

Beautiful, townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley's resort-style community with access to lap pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and workout facility. Spacious floorplan with high ceilings provide an open feel while allowing privacy. The bedroom loft on the top floor is converted into true master suite. Reconfigured gourmet kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz counters in kitchen and bath, high-end stainless appliances, new marble floors, custom railings, stunning stone faade on fireplace & kitchen backsplash, plantation shutters, decorator LED lighting throughout. It comes with two car garage, BBQ grill & connected with SimpliSafe alarm home system.

The Villas community of Escala is in a highly-desirable and central location close to the shopping hub of San Diego, within minutes of popular stores including IKEA, Lowes & Costco, walking distance to the trolley, QUALCOMM stadium, Fenton Marketplace & public library; and less than two miles from I-15, I-8 & 163 and Fashion Valley Mall.
Property Id 114701

(RLNE4835904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Piantino Cir have any available units?
2748 Piantino Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 Piantino Cir have?
Some of 2748 Piantino Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Piantino Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Piantino Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Piantino Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2748 Piantino Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2748 Piantino Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Piantino Cir offers parking.
Does 2748 Piantino Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2748 Piantino Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Piantino Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2748 Piantino Cir has a pool.
Does 2748 Piantino Cir have accessible units?
No, 2748 Piantino Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Piantino Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 Piantino Cir has units with dishwashers.
