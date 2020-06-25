2748 Piantino Cir

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Remodeled End Unit in Gated Escala Community! - Property Id: 114701



Beautiful, townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley's resort-style community with access to lap pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and workout facility. Spacious floorplan with high ceilings provide an open feel while allowing privacy. The bedroom loft on the top floor is converted into true master suite. Reconfigured gourmet kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz counters in kitchen and bath, high-end stainless appliances, new marble floors, custom railings, stunning stone faade on fireplace & kitchen backsplash, plantation shutters, decorator LED lighting throughout. It comes with two car garage, BBQ grill & connected with SimpliSafe alarm home system.



The Villas community of Escala is in a highly-desirable and central location close to the shopping hub of San Diego, within minutes of popular stores including IKEA, Lowes & Costco, walking distance to the trolley, QUALCOMM stadium, Fenton Marketplace & public library; and less than two miles from I-15, I-8 & 163 and Fashion Valley Mall.

