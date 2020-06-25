All apartments in San Diego
2727 G Street

2727 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2727 G Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this quaint 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a Prime Golden Hill location, just blocks from Downtown. This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP! Detached 1 Car Garage included!

Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
_________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/922754
_______________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions and to schedule a showing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS
2727 G. St.
San Diego, CA 92102

AVAILABLE: NOW!
__________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this upgraded one bedroom apartment home in a quaint community located in a phenomenal location! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!

This one bedroom features: espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, ceiling fans w/remote controls, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, luxury woodstyle flooring throughout (no carpet!), Moen kitchen & bath hardware, walk in closet, crown molding, and more! A private, detached GARAGE is also included!

This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.

RENTAL DETAILS:
* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | ~ 500 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT
* NEWLY REMODELED!!!
* Rent $1,645 per month (includes a private detached Garage)
* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months Rent ($1,645)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet
* Utilities: Resident is responsible for Gas/Electric, Cable/Media. Landlord pays for trash, water/sewer
* Available Date: NOW!
* Floor Level: Single Level
• Parking: 1 Detached Garage! Plenty of On-street parking available for visitors!
* Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN: (Recently remodeled)
* Espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors
* Granite Counter Tops
* Mosaic tile backsplash
* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave
* Moen Kitchen hardware
* Ample storage space and cabinet space

HOME FEATURES:
* Brand New Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen
* Venice Oak Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)
* Energy Efficient Windows
* Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom
* Ceiling Fans (w/remote control) in Living Area and Bedroom
* Open living room area
* Walk-in Closet
* Fully remodeled HUGE bathroom with shower/tub combination, Moen hardware
* Recessed lighting
* 3 ½ inch baseboards
* New doors
* Brushed nickel finish trims
* Size Panel craftsman doors
* Crown molding throughout
* Two-tone paint
* Tankless Water Heater

THE COMMUNITY:
* Gated property
* Undergone full renovation including all new landscaping and paint. Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Nearby conveniences include restaurants, shopping, entertainment, pharmacy services, various churches, city transportation, medical services are just blocks away!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)
• Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)
• Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
• Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways
* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 10 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Minutes to Nassco, Naval Base, and more!

Keywords:
south park, garage, stainless steel, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, remodeled, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills, modern, contemporary, urban, downtown, balboa park, open layout, walkable, starbucks, university heights, park, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 G Street have any available units?
2727 G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 G Street have?
Some of 2727 G Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 G Street currently offering any rent specials?
2727 G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 G Street is pet friendly.
Does 2727 G Street offer parking?
Yes, 2727 G Street offers parking.
Does 2727 G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 G Street have a pool?
No, 2727 G Street does not have a pool.
Does 2727 G Street have accessible units?
No, 2727 G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 G Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 G Street has units with dishwashers.
