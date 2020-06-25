2727 G Street

Amenities

JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this quaint 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a Prime Golden Hill location, just blocks from Downtown. This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP! Detached 1 Car Garage included!



Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

PROPERTY ADDRESS

2727 G. St.

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE: NOW!

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this upgraded one bedroom apartment home in a quaint community located in a phenomenal location! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!



This one bedroom features: espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, ceiling fans w/remote controls, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, luxury woodstyle flooring throughout (no carpet!), Moen kitchen & bath hardware, walk in closet, crown molding, and more! A private, detached GARAGE is also included!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | ~ 500 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT

* NEWLY REMODELED!!!

* Rent $1,645 per month (includes a private detached Garage)

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months Rent ($1,645)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet

* Utilities: Resident is responsible for Gas/Electric, Cable/Media. Landlord pays for trash, water/sewer

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: Single Level

• Parking: 1 Detached Garage! Plenty of On-street parking available for visitors!

* Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Recently remodeled)

* Espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors

* Granite Counter Tops

* Mosaic tile backsplash

* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave

* Moen Kitchen hardware

* Ample storage space and cabinet space



HOME FEATURES:

* Brand New Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen

* Venice Oak Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Energy Efficient Windows

* Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom

* Ceiling Fans (w/remote control) in Living Area and Bedroom

* Open living room area

* Walk-in Closet

* Fully remodeled HUGE bathroom with shower/tub combination, Moen hardware

* Recessed lighting

* 3 ½ inch baseboards

* New doors

* Brushed nickel finish trims

* Size Panel craftsman doors

* Crown molding throughout

* Two-tone paint

* Tankless Water Heater



THE COMMUNITY:

* Gated property

* Undergone full renovation including all new landscaping and paint. Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Nearby conveniences include restaurants, shopping, entertainment, pharmacy services, various churches, city transportation, medical services are just blocks away!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)

• Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

• Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

• Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 10 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Minutes to Nassco, Naval Base, and more!



