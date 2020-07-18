2721 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities
Large duplex with washer and dryer hookups,
crown molding on ceiling, 1 bedroom plus an extra room no windows, for office or extra twin bed, french doors lots of closets, lots of windows
Owner pays for water
to apply go on line at www.melroyproperties.com
Indoor Furry Family Welcome $25 pet rent
Rent is $1695 a month
2721 Lincoln Ave
to view text to 619-507-8917 please start with 2721-(text)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.