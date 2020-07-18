All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

2721 Lincoln Avenue

2721 Lincoln Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Lincoln Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large duplex with washer and dryer hookups,
crown molding on ceiling, 1 bedroom plus an extra room no windows, for office or extra twin bed, french doors lots of closets, lots of windows

Owner pays for water

to apply go on line at www.melroyproperties.com
Indoor Furry Family Welcome $25 pet rent
Rent is $1695 a month
2721 Lincoln Ave
to view text to 619-507-8917 please start with 2721-(text)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
2721 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2721 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
