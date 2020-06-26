All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2704 Prato Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2704 Prato Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2704 Prato Lane

2704 Prato Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2704 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6be2cf000 ----
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is centrally located in Mission Valley in the Escala HOA with convenient access to I-15 and all the shopping and restaurants the area has to offer.

The downstairs features an open floor plan with the dining area, living room, kitchen and powder room. There\'s also a enclosed patio off the dining area for grilling and relaxing. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is a mix of easy to clean tile and wood laminate.

The upstairs contains the bedrooms, a laundry room complete with a front loading washer and dryer and ample storage for linens. The spacious master bedroom suite features two walk in closets and a bathroom featuring a separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a \"jack n\' jill\" bathroom.

The two car garage has ample storage cabinets and a shop table. This is truly a lovely home in the center of San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Prato Lane have any available units?
2704 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2704 Prato Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Prato Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Prato Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2704 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane offers parking.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have a pool?
No, 2704 Prato Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2704 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University