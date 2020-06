Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME TO ESCALA! DETACHED 2 BEDROOM WITH AN OPTIONAL 3RD BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. COMPLETELY AND TASTEFULLY REMODELED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE AND SURROUND SOUND. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND LOVELY YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. CENTRALLY LOCATED. MINUTES TO RESTAURANTS, MALL, COSTCO AND TROLLY. ***PLEASE NOTE, THIS WOULD A 6 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE ONLY!! READY FOR MOVE IN NOW.