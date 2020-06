Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Two story townhome in the Courtyards at Escala on prime location with view of the valley and hills and an extra wide driveway. Three true bedrooms, covered patio, master bedroom balcony, two one car direct access garages, wood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances. The Escala community has two pools, spa, two tennis courts, gym and a clubhouse. Near shopping, freeways, downtown and beaches.