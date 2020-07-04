2642 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautifully furnished retreat in the heart of Bankers Hill! 6 month lease available! - Beautifully furnished retreat in the heart of Bankers Hill, perfect for Business Executive looking for short term rental. Built in 1920, this 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is tastefully remodeled, blending historical appeal and modern comforts. Cozy living room with fireplace, window bench with built in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, abundance of cabinet space & stainless-steel appliances. Lots of natural light shines upon the home's charming decor and furnishings. This home includes small one-car garage, deck with propane BBQ, private patio space, and spacious laundry room. This Zen Oasis is truly a special offering. Convenient location close to Downtown, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Airport and Commerce all nearby. No pets please.



Check out 3D Tour (Including furnishings and decor!) at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vpRZB1z1cy1&mls=1



Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,300

Security Deposit: $3,000

Application Fee: $35

Processing Fee: $50

Available Now

6-month lease

Apply online at www.propadvantage.com

Email calvarez@propadvantage.com or text 619-206-8733 with reference to property address to schedule a showing!



***Due to COVID-19 and the State of Emergency in California, Property Advantage's primary concern is ensuring the safety of staff, applicants, and tenants. In lieu of physical showing at properties, we are offering video calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp. If you prefer to preview the unit physically, a Property Advantage representative will open the door for access. We will not be conducting group showings or open houses at this time. All appointments will be private and by appointment only. Lastly, we are taking necessary precautions by keeping a physical distance, cleaning/sanitizing door knobs and surfaces between showings, and wearing protective gear, as needed. We thank everyone in advance for their efforts in practicing community safety at this time.***



No Pets Allowed



