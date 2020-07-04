All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

2642 2nd Avenue

2642 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2642 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautifully furnished retreat in the heart of Bankers Hill! 6 month lease available! - Beautifully furnished retreat in the heart of Bankers Hill, perfect for Business Executive looking for short term rental. Built in 1920, this 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is tastefully remodeled, blending historical appeal and modern comforts. Cozy living room with fireplace, window bench with built in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, abundance of cabinet space & stainless-steel appliances. Lots of natural light shines upon the home's charming decor and furnishings. This home includes small one-car garage, deck with propane BBQ, private patio space, and spacious laundry room. This Zen Oasis is truly a special offering. Convenient location close to Downtown, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Airport and Commerce all nearby. No pets please.

Check out 3D Tour (Including furnishings and decor!) at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vpRZB1z1cy1&mls=1

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,300
Security Deposit: $3,000
Application Fee: $35
Processing Fee: $50
Available Now
6-month lease
Apply online at www.propadvantage.com
Email calvarez@propadvantage.com or text 619-206-8733 with reference to property address to schedule a showing!

***Due to COVID-19 and the State of Emergency in California, Property Advantage's primary concern is ensuring the safety of staff, applicants, and tenants. In lieu of physical showing at properties, we are offering video calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp. If you prefer to preview the unit physically, a Property Advantage representative will open the door for access. We will not be conducting group showings or open houses at this time. All appointments will be private and by appointment only. Lastly, we are taking necessary precautions by keeping a physical distance, cleaning/sanitizing door knobs and surfaces between showings, and wearing protective gear, as needed. We thank everyone in advance for their efforts in practicing community safety at this time.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2642 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2642 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2642 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2642 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2642 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2642 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2642 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2642 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2642 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2642 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

