2639 Columbia St Unit 2639

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and visit this awesome 1,100 square foot house located in the friendly Midtown neighborhood in San Diego. With a very good walk score, this home is very much accessible going to and from Downtown Coronado to do some errands to surrounding shops, stores, restaurants, etc.This property is just an eight- minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. Going to public parks is also easy, perfect for outdoor activities with family and friends. It has a cozy yard and a patio, that commands a fine view of the surrounding area and also an excellent to pass relaxing time with family and friends.

It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car garage. Its wonderful well-lit interior showcases hardwood floor all throughout the home with wide glass doors and windows. It has spacious and comfortable carpeted bedrooms with built-in big closets. The dainty open-concept kitchen boasts a fine counter top with backsplash, cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances. Its cozily tiled bathroom has a nice bathtub and shower. The home has an installed A/C and forced air heater for climate control. For convenience, it also has an in-unit washer and dryer. Additional storage is available in the basement. Pets like cats and dogs are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet. Dogs in particular of small and medium size is allowed.



Nearby parks: Beth Israel Park, Olive Park and Amici Park.



Walk Score: 83



Nearby Schools:

Florence Elementary School - 1.22 miles, 8/10

Grant K-8 - 1.26 miles, 8/10

Point Loma High School - 3.3 miles, 8/10

Museum - 0.33 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.1 miles

Trolley to Terminal Shuttle - 0.3 miles

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.4 miles

992 Airport/Downtown Shuttle - 0.5 miles



Rail lines:



Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.2 miles

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.3 miles

COASTER - 1.0 miles

UC San Diego Blue Line San



(RLNE4755120)