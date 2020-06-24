All apartments in San Diego
2639 Columbia St Unit 2639

2639 Columbia St · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Columbia St, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and visit this awesome 1,100 square foot house located in the friendly Midtown neighborhood in San Diego. With a very good walk score, this home is very much accessible going to and from Downtown Coronado to do some errands to surrounding shops, stores, restaurants, etc.This property is just an eight- minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. Going to public parks is also easy, perfect for outdoor activities with family and friends. It has a cozy yard and a patio, that commands a fine view of the surrounding area and also an excellent to pass relaxing time with family and friends.
It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car garage. Its wonderful well-lit interior showcases hardwood floor all throughout the home with wide glass doors and windows. It has spacious and comfortable carpeted bedrooms with built-in big closets. The dainty open-concept kitchen boasts a fine counter top with backsplash, cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances. Its cozily tiled bathroom has a nice bathtub and shower. The home has an installed A/C and forced air heater for climate control. For convenience, it also has an in-unit washer and dryer. Additional storage is available in the basement. Pets like cats and dogs are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet. Dogs in particular of small and medium size is allowed.

Nearby parks: Beth Israel Park, Olive Park and Amici Park.

Walk Score: 83

Nearby Schools:
Florence Elementary School - 1.22 miles, 8/10
Grant K-8 - 1.26 miles, 8/10
Point Loma High School - 3.3 miles, 8/10
Museum - 0.33 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.1 miles
Trolley to Terminal Shuttle - 0.3 miles
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.4 miles
992 Airport/Downtown Shuttle - 0.5 miles

Rail lines:

Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.2 miles
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.3 miles
COASTER - 1.0 miles
UC San Diego Blue Line San

(RLNE4755120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have any available units?
2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have?
Some of 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 offers parking.
Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have a pool?
No, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have accessible units?
No, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Columbia St Unit 2639 has units with dishwashers.
