2603 32nd Street

Spectacular completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath, with detached customized guest suite. - Beautifully upgraded and maintained Spanish style home with upgrades throughout. Designer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors, custom window coverings, wardrobes and guest suite with its own bath and built in office. Back yard is designed for outdoor living in luxury. Amenities include synthetic turf, putting green, built in gas grill, wine fridge, water feature, expansive deck with sun shields and more. Professionally landscaped and maintained on a quiet corner location. Walking distance to South Park village, parks and schools . For more information please call 619-865-3992..



