All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2603 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2603 32nd Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2603 32nd Street

2603 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2603 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Spectacular completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath, with detached customized guest suite. - Beautifully upgraded and maintained Spanish style home with upgrades throughout. Designer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors, custom window coverings, wardrobes and guest suite with its own bath and built in office. Back yard is designed for outdoor living in luxury. Amenities include synthetic turf, putting green, built in gas grill, wine fridge, water feature, expansive deck with sun shields and more. Professionally landscaped and maintained on a quiet corner location. Walking distance to South Park village, parks and schools . For more information please call 619-865-3992..

(RLNE5037175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 32nd Street have any available units?
2603 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 32nd Street have?
Some of 2603 32nd Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2603 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2603 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 2603 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2603 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 2603 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2603 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2603 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University