Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

2540 Clairemont Dr

2540 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have any available units?
2540 Clairemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Clairemont Dr have?
Some of 2540 Clairemont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Clairemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Clairemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Clairemont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr offer parking?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2540 Clairemont Dr has a pool.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Clairemont Dr has units with dishwashers.
