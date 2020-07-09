Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2540 Clairemont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2540 Clairemont Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2540 Clairemont Dr
2540 Clairemont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2540 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have any available units?
2540 Clairemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2540 Clairemont Dr have?
Some of 2540 Clairemont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2540 Clairemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Clairemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Clairemont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr offer parking?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2540 Clairemont Dr has a pool.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 2540 Clairemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Clairemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Clairemont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University