2534 Mobley St

Updated 3 Bed/2 bath Serra Mesa house with canyon views - Updated 3B/2BA single story house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 1,570 SF. Open living room, dining & kitchen features laminate wood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features an island w/ quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features mirrored closet doors & attached bathroom w/ single vanity. All bedrooms features ceiling fans mirrored closet doors. Low maintenance back yard w/ above ground jacuzzi (if utilized, regular maintenance will be included for an additional $100/ month). Washer and Dryer located in pantry off family room.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: 2,970

- WASHER/DRYER: Included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Will consider up to 2 pets, under 30lbs each for an additional $40 pet rent per pet.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5sb9_koFmw



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- FLOORING: Laminate, and tile

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1961



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If tenant wishes to use the Jacuzzi, professional spa maintenance will be provided for an additional $100/ month.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



