Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2534 Mobley St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2534 Mobley St

2534 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bed/2 bath Serra Mesa house with canyon views - Updated 3B/2BA single story house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 1,570 SF. Open living room, dining & kitchen features laminate wood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features an island w/ quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features mirrored closet doors & attached bathroom w/ single vanity. All bedrooms features ceiling fans mirrored closet doors. Low maintenance back yard w/ above ground jacuzzi (if utilized, regular maintenance will be included for an additional $100/ month). Washer and Dryer located in pantry off family room.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: 2,970
- WASHER/DRYER: Included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Will consider up to 2 pets, under 30lbs each for an additional $40 pet rent per pet.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5sb9_koFmw

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Laminate, and tile
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1961

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If tenant wishes to use the Jacuzzi, professional spa maintenance will be provided for an additional $100/ month.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5285513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Mobley St have any available units?
2534 Mobley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 Mobley St have?
Some of 2534 Mobley St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Mobley St currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Mobley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Mobley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Mobley St is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Mobley St offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Mobley St offers parking.
Does 2534 Mobley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2534 Mobley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Mobley St have a pool?
No, 2534 Mobley St does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Mobley St have accessible units?
No, 2534 Mobley St does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Mobley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Mobley St does not have units with dishwashers.

