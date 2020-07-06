2527 Caminito Avellano

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Available Now! Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two story townhome! Just painted! Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator (without warranty) Fenced patio! Community tot lot, pool, tennis courts and basketball area for recreation activities. 2 car carport and lockable storage. Inside laundry room with hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed. Renters Insurance required, minimum 650 credit score. 1 year lease. To schedule a showing visit www.DRWGroup.biz and click on Available Rentals, or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!



(RLNE4296182)