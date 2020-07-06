All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

2527 Caminito Avellano

2527 Caminito Avellano · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Caminito Avellano, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Available Now! Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two story townhome! Just painted! Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator (without warranty) Fenced patio! Community tot lot, pool, tennis courts and basketball area for recreation activities. 2 car carport and lockable storage. Inside laundry room with hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed. Renters Insurance required, minimum 650 credit score. 1 year lease. To schedule a showing visit www.DRWGroup.biz and click on Available Rentals, or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!

(RLNE4296182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Caminito Avellano have any available units?
2527 Caminito Avellano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Caminito Avellano have?
Some of 2527 Caminito Avellano's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Caminito Avellano currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Caminito Avellano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Caminito Avellano pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Caminito Avellano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2527 Caminito Avellano offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Caminito Avellano offers parking.
Does 2527 Caminito Avellano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Caminito Avellano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Caminito Avellano have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Caminito Avellano has a pool.
Does 2527 Caminito Avellano have accessible units?
No, 2527 Caminito Avellano does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Caminito Avellano have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Caminito Avellano does not have units with dishwashers.

