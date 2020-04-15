2522 Clairemont Dr #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Condo features fully equipped kitchen. Large living room and balcony, fresh paint throughout entire unit, washer/dryer included in unit. Lots of extra storage.



2 assigned covered parking spaces in gated complex. 2 community pools and spas. Elevator access. Available to move-in Now!



This unit is centrally located and is within walking distance of Mission Bay and allows you to enjoy all sorts of outdoor activities within minutes of your home. Running, biking, paddle boarding etc. Plenty of parks nearby as well as shops and stores.

Easy freeway access allow you to be just minutes from much of what San Diego has to offer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.