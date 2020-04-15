All apartments in San Diego
2522 Clairemont Dr #205
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

2522 Clairemont Dr #205

2522 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo features fully equipped kitchen. Large living room and balcony, fresh paint throughout entire unit, washer/dryer included in unit. Lots of extra storage.

2 assigned covered parking spaces in gated complex. 2 community pools and spas. Elevator access. Available to move-in Now!

This unit is centrally located and is within walking distance of Mission Bay and allows you to enjoy all sorts of outdoor activities within minutes of your home. Running, biking, paddle boarding etc. Plenty of parks nearby as well as shops and stores.
Easy freeway access allow you to be just minutes from much of what San Diego has to offer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have any available units?
2522 Clairemont Dr #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have?
Some of 2522 Clairemont Dr #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Clairemont Dr #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 offers parking.
Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have a pool?
Yes, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 has a pool.
Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have accessible units?
No, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Clairemont Dr #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
