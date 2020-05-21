2480 Aperture Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access

(Room for rent) one large beautiful bedroom (see picture ) and full bathroom, Include one garage parking in 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome .Professional neighborhood.Currently one renter is young male engineer, looking for single male roommate. This new townhouse, Garage entry keyless , gourmet Kitchen . Enjoy best safety and new Civita Community , BBQ, Biking/Hiking Trails, clubhouse, Recreation Room , Exercise Room, Pool, , Spa/Hot Tub. Located in Civita in Mission Valley. Close to Costco, hazard center trolley stop, Fashion Valley mall, and Mission Valley mall. UCSD,USD ,SDSU and downtown are nearby as well.