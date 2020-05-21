All apartments in San Diego
Location

2480 Aperture Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
(Room for rent) one large beautiful bedroom (see picture ) and full bathroom, Include one garage parking in 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome .Professional neighborhood.Currently one renter is young male engineer, looking for single male roommate. This new townhouse, Garage entry keyless , gourmet Kitchen . Enjoy best safety and new Civita Community , BBQ, Biking/Hiking Trails, clubhouse, Recreation Room , Exercise Room, Pool, , Spa/Hot Tub. Located in Civita in Mission Valley. Close to Costco, hazard center trolley stop, Fashion Valley mall, and Mission Valley mall. UCSD,USD ,SDSU and downtown are nearby as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Aperture Circle have any available units?
2480 Aperture Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2480 Aperture Circle have?
Some of 2480 Aperture Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Aperture Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Aperture Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Aperture Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2480 Aperture Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2480 Aperture Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Aperture Circle offers parking.
Does 2480 Aperture Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2480 Aperture Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Aperture Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2480 Aperture Circle has a pool.
Does 2480 Aperture Circle have accessible units?
No, 2480 Aperture Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Aperture Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2480 Aperture Circle has units with dishwashers.
