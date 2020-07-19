All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:27 PM

2413 Reo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Reo Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3 bedroom home on large lot in great Paradise Hills location! This unit has recently been updated with vinyl plank faux wood floors throughout. New energy efficient vinyl windows. Fresh paint inside and out. New roof. Call or text Elite Real Estate Services w/Rently at 888-883-1193 to schedule a showing today!
This property features a HUGE fenced backyard. Perfect for gatherings and to just enjoy the beautiful year round San Diego weather. Walking distance to Post Office, shopping, dinning, public transportation and more!

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are
not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Reo Drive have any available units?
2413 Reo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2413 Reo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Reo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Reo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Reo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Reo Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Reo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Reo Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Reo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Reo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Reo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Reo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
