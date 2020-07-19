2413 Reo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3 bedroom home on large lot in great Paradise Hills location! This unit has recently been updated with vinyl plank faux wood floors throughout. New energy efficient vinyl windows. Fresh paint inside and out. New roof. Call or text Elite Real Estate Services w/Rently at 888-883-1193 to schedule a showing today!

This property features a HUGE fenced backyard. Perfect for gatherings and to just enjoy the beautiful year round San Diego weather. Walking distance to Post Office, shopping, dinning, public transportation and more!



****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***



• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are

not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.