2388 Pine Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Mission Hills Estate - 4Br/4Ba, 3,363sqft

Located in the desirable neighborhood of Mission Hills

Mediterranean Spanish home built in the 1920s

Features beautiful original hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout

Formal Dining Room with elegant wall paper and French Doors to side patio

Barrel ceilings and arched doorways/windows throughout

Grand Living Room with 12 ft coved ceilings with picture window & faux fireplace

Family Room with French doors that open to private backyard

Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, oven and vent hood

Master suite located on second floor with stunning views and en-suite with soaking tub/shower

Spacious downstairs bedrooms with plenty of natural light

Hall baths include soaking tubs/showers, vintage sinks, and beautiful Spanish tile work

NEW Washer/dryer off Kitchen

Private Lush backyard perfect for entertaining, located on a half acre lot with spacious lawns & gardens

Attached 4 car garage great for storage

Detached Guest Cottage includes Kitchen and Bath

Available NOW

Gardener included

Small pet Ok, with additional security deposit

In the heart of Mission Hills, close to the Village, specialty shops, restaurants including Fort Oak, Farmers Bottega, The Red Door, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & more!

12 month lease

Unfurnished home

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE5599385)