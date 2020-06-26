All apartments in San Diego
2388 Pine Street.
2388 Pine Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2388 Pine Street

2388 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2388 Pine Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Mission Hills Estate - 4Br/4Ba, 3,363sqft
Located in the desirable neighborhood of Mission Hills
Mediterranean Spanish home built in the 1920s
Features beautiful original hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout
Formal Dining Room with elegant wall paper and French Doors to side patio
Barrel ceilings and arched doorways/windows throughout
Grand Living Room with 12 ft coved ceilings with picture window & faux fireplace
Family Room with French doors that open to private backyard
Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, oven and vent hood
Master suite located on second floor with stunning views and en-suite with soaking tub/shower
Spacious downstairs bedrooms with plenty of natural light
Hall baths include soaking tubs/showers, vintage sinks, and beautiful Spanish tile work
NEW Washer/dryer off Kitchen
Private Lush backyard perfect for entertaining, located on a half acre lot with spacious lawns & gardens
Attached 4 car garage great for storage
Detached Guest Cottage includes Kitchen and Bath
Available NOW
Gardener included
Small pet Ok, with additional security deposit
In the heart of Mission Hills, close to the Village, specialty shops, restaurants including Fort Oak, Farmers Bottega, The Red Door, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & more!
12 month lease
Unfurnished home
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5599385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2388 Pine Street have any available units?
2388 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2388 Pine Street have?
Some of 2388 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2388 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2388 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2388 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2388 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 2388 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2388 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 2388 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2388 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 2388 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2388 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

