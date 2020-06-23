Amenities

2364 Wilbur Avenue Available 06/12/20 Charming Pacific Beach Home with Beautiful Views!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

You will love this beautifully updated home in a desirable neighborhood in Pacific Beach! This second floor home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with approx. 1156 square feet and views of the bay, city, and mountains! Amenities include a spacious living room with a private balcony to enjoy the view, an open dining area, new decorator paint and window treatments, kitchen includes beautiful stainless steel appliances, hard flooring throughout; ceiling fans, w/d, no a/c, beautifully remodeled bathroom , tons of windows that make the home bright and airy! Additionally, tenants will have exclusive use of the quaint fully fenced back yard/patio area with an in-ground hot tub that is perfect for entertaining in San Diego's amazing weather! Parking includes 1 space on the driveway and lots of street parking. There is plenty of storage space and the the added bonus of a great neighborhood that is close to Kate Sessions Park, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Regular landscape maintenance included in rent. Tenant on lower level. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

