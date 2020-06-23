All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2364 Wilbur Avenue

2364 Wilbur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2364 Wilbur Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
2364 Wilbur Avenue Available 06/12/20 Charming Pacific Beach Home with Beautiful Views!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/ff81eb8003
Or call 858-239-0600

You will love this beautifully updated home in a desirable neighborhood in Pacific Beach! This second floor home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with approx. 1156 square feet and views of the bay, city, and mountains! Amenities include a spacious living room with a private balcony to enjoy the view, an open dining area, new decorator paint and window treatments, kitchen includes beautiful stainless steel appliances, hard flooring throughout; ceiling fans, w/d, no a/c, beautifully remodeled bathroom , tons of windows that make the home bright and airy! Additionally, tenants will have exclusive use of the quaint fully fenced back yard/patio area with an in-ground hot tub that is perfect for entertaining in San Diego's amazing weather! Parking includes 1 space on the driveway and lots of street parking. There is plenty of storage space and the the added bonus of a great neighborhood that is close to Kate Sessions Park, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Regular landscape maintenance included in rent. Tenant on lower level. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com
San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal -DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4660858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have any available units?
2364 Wilbur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have?
Some of 2364 Wilbur Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Wilbur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Wilbur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Wilbur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2364 Wilbur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2364 Wilbur Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2364 Wilbur Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have a pool?
No, 2364 Wilbur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2364 Wilbur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Wilbur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Wilbur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
