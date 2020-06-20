235 Market Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District!



Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in office nook with granite topped desk and storage. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, a beautiful Master Suite with walk-in closet and built-ins, as well as 2 side by side parking spots!



Private front patio with BBQ and an additional balcony off of the living area with city views.



Located near Ralph's grocery store, Horton Plaza, Petco Park, the Gaslamp Quarter, bars, restaurants and more! BONUS- The building features a rooftop entertainment area with gas grills and gorgeous views!!



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hu3zaZp3SeZ



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.