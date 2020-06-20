All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:45 PM

235 Market Street

235 Market Street · (858) 943-0023
Location

235 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District!

Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in office nook with granite topped desk and storage. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, a beautiful Master Suite with walk-in closet and built-ins, as well as 2 side by side parking spots!

Private front patio with BBQ and an additional balcony off of the living area with city views.

Located near Ralph's grocery store, Horton Plaza, Petco Park, the Gaslamp Quarter, bars, restaurants and more! BONUS- The building features a rooftop entertainment area with gas grills and gorgeous views!!

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hu3zaZp3SeZ

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Market Street have any available units?
235 Market Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Market Street have?
Some of 235 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 235 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Market Street have a pool?
No, 235 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
