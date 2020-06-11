All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2324 Deerpark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2324 Deerpark Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2324 Deerpark Drive

2324 Deerpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2324 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully FURNISHED Bay Park home available NOW! - This home has a ton of character. It is fully furnished & available for immediate occupancy. FURNITURE IS 100% NON-NEGOTIABLE. HOME WILL REMAIN FURNISHED AS-IS IN PHOTOS.
There is a large living room with vaulted ceilings & a lovely brick fireplace, a formal dining room, large kitchen with gas stove and built in microwave and a den. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs, with the master bedroom & a nursery upstairs with another bathroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a deck with views to the bay.
Very beautiful home with older furnishings. There is also a two car garage, but the owners are storing some of their personal items so there is room to park one car. The yard is very large and there are four separate patio areas in addition to a lower lawn down a few stairs. Landscaper included once per week maintenance & twice a year major pruning.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

Utilities: no utilities included
Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Lease Term: 11 month lease term

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2279393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Deerpark Drive have any available units?
2324 Deerpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Deerpark Drive have?
Some of 2324 Deerpark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Deerpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Deerpark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Deerpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Deerpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2324 Deerpark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Deerpark Drive does offer parking.
Does 2324 Deerpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Deerpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Deerpark Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Deerpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Deerpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Deerpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Deerpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Deerpark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University