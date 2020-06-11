2324 Deerpark Drive

Amenities

Fully FURNISHED Bay Park home available NOW! - This home has a ton of character. It is fully furnished & available for immediate occupancy. FURNITURE IS 100% NON-NEGOTIABLE. HOME WILL REMAIN FURNISHED AS-IS IN PHOTOS.

There is a large living room with vaulted ceilings & a lovely brick fireplace, a formal dining room, large kitchen with gas stove and built in microwave and a den. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs, with the master bedroom & a nursery upstairs with another bathroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a deck with views to the bay.

Very beautiful home with older furnishings. There is also a two car garage, but the owners are storing some of their personal items so there is room to park one car. The yard is very large and there are four separate patio areas in addition to a lower lawn down a few stairs. Landscaper included once per week maintenance & twice a year major pruning.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



Utilities: no utilities included

Pet Policy: No pets allowed

Lease Term: 11 month lease term



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



