All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2289 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2289 3rd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2289 3rd Avenue

2289 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2289 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live the good life in Bankers Hill/Balboa Park, blocks from downtown and Hillcrest! This wonderful Modern Architecture Flat features four bedroom, three and half baths, ONE BEDROOM IS LOCATED ON THE GROUND FLOOR, high ceilings, designer kitchen, granite surfaces, stainless appliances, newer carpet & paint, fireplace in living room, light and bright, in unit washer & dryer, down lighting, balconies, HVAC, skylites, excess storage, 2 car tandem garage with direct access and ONE ADDITIONAL PARKING SPACE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2289 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2289 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2289 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2289 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2289 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2289 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2289 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2289 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2289 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2289 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2289 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2289 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2289 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University