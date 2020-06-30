2254 Market Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To view, please call 858-483-5111 and ask for Lou

OR

TEXT 2254 + your first name to 619-252-0033 TEXT ONLY



Nice unit in Sherman Heights area. The open floor plan boasts a large kitchen with lots of quarts counter space, gas stove, ample cabinets. The Living and Dining areas all have hard flooring that is easy to maintain. Two bedrooms with new carpet and good closet space. 1 Off street parking spot. Pets ok with some restrictions.



Close to transportation, schools, and shopping.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking on property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,549, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,549, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.