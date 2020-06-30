All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:18 PM

2254 Market Street

2254 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

2254 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To view, please call 858-483-5111 and ask for Lou
OR
TEXT 2254 + your first name to 619-252-0033 TEXT ONLY

Nice unit in Sherman Heights area. The open floor plan boasts a large kitchen with lots of quarts counter space, gas stove, ample cabinets. The Living and Dining areas all have hard flooring that is easy to maintain. Two bedrooms with new carpet and good closet space. 1 Off street parking spot. Pets ok with some restrictions.

Close to transportation, schools, and shopping.

To view, please call 858-483-5111 and ask for Lou
OR
TEXT 2254 + your first name to 619-252-0033 TEXT ONLY

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking on property.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,549, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,549, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Market Street have any available units?
2254 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Market Street have?
Some of 2254 Market Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 2254 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Market Street offers parking.
Does 2254 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Market Street have a pool?
No, 2254 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 2254 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.

