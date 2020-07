Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave range oven

Beautiful cottage oasis in the heart of Old Town. This 2 bedroom 1 bath detached cottage has a large private yard, newer kitchen, nice bathroom, vinyl floors & new windows. Enjoy the peaceful patio located right outside the kitchen.



Both bedrooms have ample closet space. This unit even has its own washer/dryer!



The location is ideal to give you access to everything in San Diego. WalkJust minutes to downtown, the beaches, Mission Valley and easy freeway access.