Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2232 River Run

2232 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2232 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Light & bright 2 story, 2Br/1Ba condo in the desirable River Run complex. Located in the heart of Mission Valley, this unit features updated appliances, recently upgraded dual pane windows, cabinetry, a large balcony w/separate storage area, skylights in bathroom area, custom railing in staircase, custom wood shutters throughout, AC, & granite counter tops. It is a corner unit, so it is light and bright with lots of windows. The complex features a swimming pool, 2 BBQ areas, & a Rec Room. More pics soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 River Run have any available units?
2232 River Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 River Run have?
Some of 2232 River Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 River Run currently offering any rent specials?
2232 River Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 River Run pet-friendly?
No, 2232 River Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2232 River Run offer parking?
No, 2232 River Run does not offer parking.
Does 2232 River Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 River Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 River Run have a pool?
Yes, 2232 River Run has a pool.
Does 2232 River Run have accessible units?
No, 2232 River Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 River Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 River Run has units with dishwashers.

