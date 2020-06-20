2232 River Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Light & bright 2 story, 2Br/1Ba condo in the desirable River Run complex. Located in the heart of Mission Valley, this unit features updated appliances, recently upgraded dual pane windows, cabinetry, a large balcony w/separate storage area, skylights in bathroom area, custom railing in staircase, custom wood shutters throughout, AC, & granite counter tops. It is a corner unit, so it is light and bright with lots of windows. The complex features a swimming pool, 2 BBQ areas, & a Rec Room. More pics soon!