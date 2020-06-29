2115 Wightman St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Bright Upstairs 2 bd 1 ba near Balboa Park! - This upstairs, corner two bedroom, one bath located a few blocks from Balboa Park is a must see!



Located on the 2nd floor, enter this home through your own entrance. You will share no common walls with any neighbors and sit above one unit below. This home will be freshly painted prior to a new move in. The laminate wood flooring is found throughout the living and hallway. The kitchen has laminate like tile and bathroom offers tile flooring while the oversized bedrooms offer carpeting. Because this unit does not share any common walls, each space throughout this home offers plenty of natural light!



The kitchen has granite counters and an eat in dining nook. The u-shaped kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space; so much storage! Appliances include: Refrigerator and newer gas stove. This apartment also offers the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer.



Both bedrooms are extremely spacious and will comfortably fit any size bed. The back bedroom has a new window AC unit. The hall bathroom has a nice white vanity and resurfaced bathtub/shower combo.



8X8 Private Storage shed is included to keep those extra belongs you won't need all year round or may it's your bikes you plan to use to ride down to Morley Field!



Resident will be billed back a portion of water/sewer use from owner directly. Establish your own SDGE account.



Walking distance to University Ave. or Balboa Park. Minutes to the 163, 8, and 805. Hillcrest is a very short distance away offering plenty more food, drink and entertainment options!

Street Parking



Pets OK with deposit - dogs under 30 lbs.

UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL THE 15TH - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.



CALL 619.723.1771 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!



(RLNE5527800)