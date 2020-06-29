All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2115 Wightman St

2115 Wightman St · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Wightman St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Upstairs 2 bd 1 ba near Balboa Park! - This upstairs, corner two bedroom, one bath located a few blocks from Balboa Park is a must see!

Located on the 2nd floor, enter this home through your own entrance. You will share no common walls with any neighbors and sit above one unit below. This home will be freshly painted prior to a new move in. The laminate wood flooring is found throughout the living and hallway. The kitchen has laminate like tile and bathroom offers tile flooring while the oversized bedrooms offer carpeting. Because this unit does not share any common walls, each space throughout this home offers plenty of natural light!

The kitchen has granite counters and an eat in dining nook. The u-shaped kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space; so much storage! Appliances include: Refrigerator and newer gas stove. This apartment also offers the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer.

Both bedrooms are extremely spacious and will comfortably fit any size bed. The back bedroom has a new window AC unit. The hall bathroom has a nice white vanity and resurfaced bathtub/shower combo.

8X8 Private Storage shed is included to keep those extra belongs you won't need all year round or may it's your bikes you plan to use to ride down to Morley Field!

Resident will be billed back a portion of water/sewer use from owner directly. Establish your own SDGE account.

Walking distance to University Ave. or Balboa Park. Minutes to the 163, 8, and 805. Hillcrest is a very short distance away offering plenty more food, drink and entertainment options!
Street Parking

Pets OK with deposit - dogs under 30 lbs.
UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL THE 15TH - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.

CALL 619.723.1771 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

(RLNE5527800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Wightman St have any available units?
2115 Wightman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Wightman St have?
Some of 2115 Wightman St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Wightman St currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Wightman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Wightman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Wightman St is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Wightman St offer parking?
No, 2115 Wightman St does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Wightman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 Wightman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Wightman St have a pool?
No, 2115 Wightman St does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Wightman St have accessible units?
No, 2115 Wightman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Wightman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Wightman St does not have units with dishwashers.
